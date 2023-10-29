RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $107.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.