RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $97.98 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

