Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Robert Half by 107,547.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half in the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 173.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

