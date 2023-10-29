Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $73.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.46.

Fortive stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

