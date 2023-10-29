Royal Bank of Canada Trims Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price to $43.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TMHC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.42.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.