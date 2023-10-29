RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,382 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in RXO during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $17.27 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $233,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

