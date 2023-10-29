Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $3,325,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,350.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,368,257. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

