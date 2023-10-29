SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

SAP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $92.67 and a twelve month high of $145.10.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.