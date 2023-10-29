Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 24.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.