Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,542 shares of company stock valued at $88,673,763. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

