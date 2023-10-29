SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

