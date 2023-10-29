Shelton Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 67,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.96.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
