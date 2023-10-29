Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Expands By 50.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.7 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

