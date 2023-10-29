Short Interest in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Drops By 29.9%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 398,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In other news, CEO Neal M. Kurk bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

