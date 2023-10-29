Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Increases By 27.2%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jin Medical International Stock Up 0.5 %

ZJYL stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $29.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

