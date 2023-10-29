Short Interest in Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Increases By 27.2%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Jin Medical International Stock Up 0.5 %
ZJYL stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $29.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.
About Jin Medical International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.