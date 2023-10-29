Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Decreases By 30.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

