Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Rises By 50.0%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
DMO opened at $10.12 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
