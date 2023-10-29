Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Rises By 50.0%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

DMO opened at $10.12 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

