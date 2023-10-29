Short Interest in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Drops By 26.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

