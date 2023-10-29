Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $467,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 67,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $239,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 312.5% in the second quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 43,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

