Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 573 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.