Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

