Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.