Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,451 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 272.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

