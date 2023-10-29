Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,143 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,651 shares of company stock worth $26,569,721. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile



DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.



