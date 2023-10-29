Sigma Planning Corp Sells 363 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

