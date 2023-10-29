Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Hasbro Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of HAS opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

