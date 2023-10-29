Signaturefd LLC Sells 270 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,622,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,207. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -704.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

