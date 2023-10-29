Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Silgan by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Silgan by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,795,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

