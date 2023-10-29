Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAY stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

