SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. SJW Group has set its FY23 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.40-$2.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SJW opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,211 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 203,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

