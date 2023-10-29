Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Financial Comparison

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skeena Resources and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.56%. Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 586.81%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

This table compares Skeena Resources and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -56.63% -47.52% Vista Gold N/A -70.77% -64.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.81) -4.75 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.06) -6.07

Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Skeena Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

