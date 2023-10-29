Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 95,303 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $880,599.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,648,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,715,457.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 537,906 shares of company stock worth $5,131,337. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.