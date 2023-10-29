Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,498 shares of company stock worth $14,373,257. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.