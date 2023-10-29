Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Benchmark

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STGW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered Stagwell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.22.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of STGW stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 1,634,128 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,036,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after buying an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after buying an additional 396,381 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.