Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STGW. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of STGW stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Stagwell by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stagwell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.