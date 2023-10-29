State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

