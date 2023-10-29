State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,471 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,992,436. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of SWX opened at $56.97 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -75.38%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

