State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CONMED worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $138.47.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

