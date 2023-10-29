State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $69.99 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

