State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.65 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 231,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $615,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,260 over the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

