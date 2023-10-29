Stephens Cuts Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target to $44.00

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYBT. TheStreet lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

