Stephens Trims Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Target Price to $23.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Wabash National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNC

Wabash National Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $950.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.