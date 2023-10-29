Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $117.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNET. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

TriNet Group stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,828. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

