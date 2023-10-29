Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $530.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $660.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $431.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.27. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.