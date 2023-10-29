StockNews.com Downgrades Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to Sell

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $458,353.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $104,486.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $458,353.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 35,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $467,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,302 shares of company stock worth $638,182 over the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 575,993 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 176,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

