StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $16.71 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

