StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 29.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 347.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

