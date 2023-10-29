StockNews.com Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.27%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

