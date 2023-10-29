StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIV. Itau BBA Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 21.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 283.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

