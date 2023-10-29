StockNews.com Lowers Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after buying an additional 72,413 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.